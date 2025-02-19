Clark County Fire Department welcomes new fire chief, Billy Samuels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department welcomed a brand new fire chief on Tuesday.

County commissioners promoted Billy Samuels to the top job inside the department. Samuels brings more than 20 years of service to Southern Nevada, starting as a firefighter and climbing the ranks from captain to battalion chief.

"24 years ago, the Clark County Fire Department took a chance on me. They took a chance on a 26-year-old local kid, and that day, I said I won't disappoint them," Samuels said at a public meeting.

Samuels has been involved in multiple hihg-profile events, such as Formula 1 and Super Bowl LVIII.

The county's previous fire chief, John Steinbeck, resigned so he could take on a new role after being elected to the State Senate in November.

