Clark County Fire Department responds to fire at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at Sunset Park on Friday.

The outdoor fire was reported at 10:05 a.m. Many people from around the Las Vegas valley were able to see the smoke in the air.

The park is located near Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road.

The fire appears to be out. CCFD says no structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

