Clark County Fire Department investigates house fire after neighbors 'hear explosion'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged an east Las Vegas home after neighbors reported hearing "a loud explosion."

According to an initial report, at approximately 12:48 a.m., a neighbor heard an explosion in the 2100 block of Brassy Drive and walked outside to find his neighbor's house on fire. The neighbor then called 911.

Arriving firefighters discovered the single-story residence was fully engulfed in flames, and immediately began attempting to extinguish the fire from all four sides of the house.

CCFD Command put out a call for a second alarm to protect homes nearby, but crews on the scene were able to knock down the bulk of the fire and all second alarm units were canceled.

Firefighters say the damage to the home was extensive, destroying the rear side of the house and the roof. Due to the amount of fire and explosion heard, fire investigators and CCFD’s accelerant dog were called to the scene along with Metro police.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation at this time, though authorities determined that one adult lived in the home. No one was found in the home and no firefighter injuries were reported.