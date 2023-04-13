Watch Now
Clark County Fire Department battalion chief pleads guilty to exploiting an older person

Posted at 7:21 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 22:21:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County Fire Department battalion chief had pleaded guilty to one count of exploitation of an older/vulnerable person.

52-year-old Steve Broadwell was arrested by Henderson police back in January.

Officers said they started a "lengthy" investigation, which began in June 2022.

Court records show that Broadwell was sentenced to spend 30 days in the Clark County Detention Center but will receive credit for 30 days that he's already served.

He was also ordered to pay $178 in fees.

