LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County fire crews battled a structure fire Sunday morning in the south part of town.

Firefighters were called to a reported fire at 8085 Wishing Well Road, near Windmill Lane and Eastern Avenue, at about 10:20 a.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames but several emergency vehicles responded to the scene and closed a portion of Windmill Lane for their response.

Officials with the Clark County Fire Department said more details are expected to be released.