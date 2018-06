UPDATE JUNE 8: With the Fourth of July just a few weeks away, Las Vegas police are asking locals to not call 911 to report fireworks in their area.

Officers say that July 4 is typically one of the busiest nights for them and they are asking that people use the Clark County designated website to report illegal fireworks.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clark County is taking a bold stance on cracking down on illegal fireworks.

The county held a press conference Wednesday, well ahead of Fourth of July. May is when people typically start buying illegal fireworks.

Officials say they are cracking down to an extent that hasn't been seen in decades.

The main reason is safety. Fireworks were responsible for an estimated 11,000 injuries in the U.S. and many of the victims are small children.