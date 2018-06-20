2018 Fourth of July festivities in Las Vegas area

Here is a list of what is happening around the Las Vegas area for Fourth of July 2018:

BEER PARK

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will salute the sweet land of liberty this Independence Day with a rooftop barbecue, featuring food carts and drink specials from June 30 to July 4.

Beer Park will kick off the Fourth of July festivities with hot dog and ice cream carts roaming throughout the venue. The rooftop bar will also offer a Firecracker Margarita, made with Hornitos Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice and serrano peppers, festively garnished with a lime wheel and rocket popsicle, priced at $12. Beer Park will also offer specialty Budweiser “Freedom Reserve” red lagers, priced at $7. In true Fourth of July fashion, guests will have front row seats to a firework show on the Strip starting at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 30.

The outdoor bar serves an extensive selection of over 100 beers, including 36 drafts on tap. Beer Park's popular tailgate fare includes options such as the nacho cheeseburger, topped with tortilla chips, cheese sauce, jalapeño peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo, priced at $10.95; the smoked prime rib cheesesteak, made with shaved prime rib, American cheese and caramelized onions, served in French bread and priced at $12.95; and the seven-layer dip, made with guacamole, sour cream, beans, olives, tomatoes and green onions, served with tortilla chips and priced at $13.95.

Along with incredible views of the Fountains of Bellagio, Beer Park offers billiards and foosball, as well as oversized yard games, including Jenga and Connect Four. Reservations are available by calling 702.444.4500 or by visiting www.beerpark.com.

CABO WABO

Get red, white and boozy for America’s birthday! Cabo Wabo Cantina, located Strip-side in the Miracle Mile Shops, is celebrating the right way with a special USA-inspired cocktail and patio parties all day long on Wednesday, July 4.



Patrons can enjoy Cabo’s ‘All-American’ cocktail, made with Absolut Citron, simple syrup, sweet and sour, Sprite, grenadine and blue curacao, priced at $13, while soaking up the sun on the outdoor patio overlooking the Strip. The party continues with live music by NBC’s The Voice contender from season two, Ryan Whyte Maloney, throughout the day.

CAESARS PALACE

Caesars Palace will be having its extravagant fireworks display on June 30, beginning around 9:20 p.m. View the fireworks from the Venus European Pool Lounge at the fireworks viewing party from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $99 and guests will be able to enjoy an amazing view, complimentary drinks and Venus Night Swim like never before. Tickets are available at venuspool.uvtix.com.

Guests can continue to celebrate at Caesars Palace all weekend long at Spanish Steps with carnival games, foosball, a bocce ball court and drink specials. On June 30, from 1 to 5 p.m., guests can party at Spanish Steps with a live DJ and an appearance from The Captain and his Morganettes from 2 to 3 p.m., who will be handing out samples of Captain Morgan. Enter the Captain pose contest for a chance to win prizes and try your hand at the Heineken sponsored foosball tournament beginning at 3 p.m.

CITY OF LAS VEGAS EVENTS

Yankee Doodle at the Pool (all ages)

Tuesday, July 3, noon to 4 p.m. at most pools; 1 to 5 p.m. at Doolittle Pool.

Cost: Daily fee of $2 for ages 4-17 and 50 and older; $3 for ages 18-49; free for ages 0-3.

Enjoy water games and activities as we celebrate our independence splash style!

Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J St., 702-229-6398.

Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6309.

Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, 702-229-6393.

Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 889 N. Pecos Road, 702-229-1755.

Stupak Red, White & Blue Family Fun Fest (all ages)

Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m. to noon.

Free and open to the public.

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488.

Celebrate the founding of our country with food, carnival games, cupcake walk, bounce house, prizes, snow cones and fun for the whole family.

For more information go to www.lasvegasparksandrec.com.

EUREKA CASINO RESORT, MESQUITE

Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027 is proud to continue the tradition of “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” on July 4. The Nevada POPS Orchestra will return for the 8th year with the full 32-piece orchestra accompanied by country singer Clint Holmes, performing songs saluting American heroes. This free event will begin at 6 p.m. with a community vendor village and DJ. The celebration continues with a live performance from the Nevada POPS Orchestra at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. The orchestra will accompany the fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day in true American style. This is a family-friendly event and everyone is invited to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the viewing area, which will be set up behind the resort. For more information visit www.EurekaMesquite.com.

FANTASY at Luxor

The gorgeous ladies of FANTASY at the Luxor Hotel & Casino will offer complimentary 2018 “Black & White And Nude All Over” calendars to all attendees, as well as a 50 percent discount on tickets to veterans and active-duty military service members on Wednesday, July 4.

FLAMINGO LAS VEGAS

On June 30, Go Pool Dayclub at Flamingo Las Vegas will be hosting its Red, White & Taboo party, with a special performance by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas. Tickets are available at gopoolvegas.com. Also on June 30, It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere Bar will be hosting a fireworks viewing party. Pricing is $50 per person including an open bar with domestic and import beers, well cocktails, house margaritas and Tranquil Waters, one of the signature cocktails, will be available to guests.

FREED'S BAKERY

Freed's Bakery, a family-owned establishment of 59 years and featured bakery on Food Network’s hit show “Vegas Cakes [foodnetwork.com],” will celebrate the Fourth of July with a patriotic cake, available through Wednesday, July 4.

The Firecracker Cake, shaped as a festive, red firecracker, is made with a choice of any Freed’s flavor with options including: vanilla cake with Bavarian cream or strawberry puree, chocolate cake with Bavarian cream or raspberry puree, almond cake with Bavarian cream filling, red velvet cake with cream cheese filling, marble cake with chocolate mousse, or lemon cake with lemon mousse or Bavarian cream and strawberry puree.

In addition, Freed’s will offer its selection of Fourth of July creations including: the “These Colors Don’t Run” cake, featuring decorative red, white and blue frosting with the choice of any flavor; “Ameriberries,” plump California strawberries dipped in milk chocolate and white chocolate with Fourth of July decorations; and “Americakes,” a holiday-themed cupcake with the choice of any flavor including vanilla, chocolate or red velvet, and topped with Fourth of July decorations.

Firecracker cakes may be purchased online or in-store. Fourth of July hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

HARRAH’S LAS VEGAS

It’s a backyard party all weekend long at Piano Bar and Carnaval Court at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Relax on the outdoor patio and enjoy a bottle of Skyy Vodka at Piano Bar during the fireworks viewing party on June 30. Tickets are available at harrahslasvegas.com.

Carnaval Court will feature live music throughout the week, starting with a free Fastball concert on June 30. The following weekend will feature a free Save Ferris concert on Saturday, July 7 and Reggae Sunday on Sunday, July 8, which will have drink specials, photo opportunities, swag, carnival games and entertainment all day.

THE LINQ HOTEL & CASINO and THE LINQ PROMENADE

Escape the summer heat while celebrating the Fourth of July at Influence, The POOL at The LINQ at the Mountain Dew ICE Party on June 30 with entertainment, drink specials and specialty cabana rentals.

PARIS LAS VEGAS

Take in the fireworks display on June 30 from 460 feet above the Las Vegas Strip at the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas. The Eiffel Tower firework viewing package includes a one-hour viewing deck experience, souvenir frozen drink, commemorative photo and an Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck fiber optic wand, all for $100 per person. This hour-long viewing experience begins at 9 p.m. and guests 21 and over can enjoy alcoholic beverages, while those under 21 years of have will have non-alcoholic options available. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

The Scene Pool Deck at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the place to be on July 7. The Red, White and Reggae Pool Party will feature GoGo dancers, drink specials and a bikini contest. As guests enjoy the tropical island sounds, they can also watch or participate in the third annual cornhole tournament beginning at 1 p.m. Teams of up to four can register for $50 to receive competition entry, one bucket of Miller or Coors, two Jack Daniels cocktails, and two commemorative t-shirts. Up for grabs is not only bragging rights, but also over $5,000 in cash and prizes. Registration begins Friday, July 6 at The Scene Pool Deck.

RIO ALL-SUITE HOTEL & CASINO

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino has events planned all weekend long, starting with a free pool-side showing of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at VooDoo Beach on June 29. Stop by VooDoo Beach the next day for a pirate-themed party featuring an appearance by Captain Morgan at 1 p.m. This exciting pirate party will have amazing drink specials, fun photo ops, games, giveaways and a special appearance from the cast of WOW – World of Wonder performing a handstand act. Come back to VooDoo Beach the following weekend on July 7 for Acoustic Night at the pool beginning around sunset.

VooDoo Steakhouse will be having a five-course dinner hosted by Perrier-Jouët on the restaurant’s outdoor rooftop patio on June 30. In addition to featuring one of the most amazing views of the Strip and the fireworks at Caesars Palace, the acclaimed VooDoo chefs have created a spellbinding meal paired with Perrier-Jouët champagne. Reception starts at 7 p.m. and dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. A special appearance from the comedians from Comedy Cellar will help break the ice. Guests will be treated to dessert and champagne after the fireworks. Tickets are available at RioLasVegas.com.

STATION CASINOS

Continuing its Fourth of July tradition, Station Casinos will once again host the largest Fourth of July fireworks shows in Southern Nevada on July 4 starting at approximately 9 p.m. for the entire community to enjoy.

The “July 4th Fireworks Blast” will be a nine-minute spectacular show in the sky to honor the nation’s 242nd birthday and this year will expand to offer a third fireworks show that will be shared between the neighboring Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station casinos. The fireworks shows will also go off at Station Casinos’ traditional locations on the east and west sides of town at Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort.

STRATOSPHERE

Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower’s iconic, 1,149-foot-tower will light up the Las Vegas Strip this Independence Day with a fireworks display to celebrate America’s birthday. Plus, Stratosphere will offer Fourth of July perks for locals, available exclusively on July 4.

Visible throughout the Las Vegas Valley, the fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. A viewing party will be held at Elation rooftop pool offering guests an up-close experience to the fireworks, with doors opening at 8 p.m. Earlier in the day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., locals with Nevada ID will receive free observation tower admission, a $25 per person value, and buy-one-get-one free admission to Crafted Buffet.

Free valet and self-parking is available anytime for locals and visitors, as well as complimentary observation tower admission for hotel guests.

SUMMERLIN COUNCIL PATRIOTIC PARADE

The entire Las Vegas valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 24th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade. Parade goers will witness the debut of a brand new float in this year’s lineup – “Vegas Golden Knights: Vegas Born, Vegas Strong.” The new addition, sure to be a favorite in a community flooded with Vegas Golden Knights pride, enters the parade thanks to the generosity of “Stars and Stripes Major Sponsor,” City National Bank. All-in-all, the parade features more than 70 entries, including traditional floats, giant inflatable balloons, American military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of kids’ favorite storybook and cartoon characters. More than 2,500 people are participating in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups are assisting with parade operations. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the parade.

This year, several new entries are added to the parade roster, including “Escape from Jurassic World”; “Hamilton’s America”; “Coco’s Fiesta Espectacular”; “The Greatest Show”; and appearances by The Incredibles, Black Panther, Pennsylvania Lions All-State Band and Paw Patrol. More than 16,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for more than 25 giant inflatables.

Returning to the parade are fan favorites “The Fourth Awakens” float featuring the Neon City Garrison Star Wars costuming club; “The Black Pearl” pirate ship float featuring Captain Jack and his swashbuckling adventure; “Moana’s Ocean Journey” float featuring dancing water fountains; “America Standing Tall” float featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes; Guan Strong Lion Arts traditional Chinese dancers; Southern Nevada Military Vehicle Association; Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group; the Palo Verde and Las Vegas High School marching bands; and “A Salute to the Military” float featuring service men and women from Nellis Air Force Base. Members of the American Legion, USO and Marine Corps League will also participate in the festivities.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the non-profit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents. The parade is open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

Title Sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corporation/Summerlin. Premier Sponsor is QI Security Services. Major sponsors include Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center; Station Casinos; Pardee Homes; Nevada State Bank; Hanratty Law Group; Southwest Medical Associates; Red Rock Fertility; Las Vegas Color Graphics; City of Las Vegas Department of Youth Development and Innovation; One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating; Palmer Electric; Par 3 Landscape and Maintenance; and Downtown Summerlin.

WHEN: July 4 from 9 to 11 a.m / Escort division commences at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Rd. and Hills Center Dr. in The Trails village of Summerlin. Participants travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

For more information on the parade, visit http://summerlink.com/patriotic-parade.

TEXAS STATION & FIESTA RANCHO

Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho are delighted to resume their “Battle of the Alamo” block party, a Fourth of July tradition from the late '90s in Las Vegas where the neighboring casinos teamed up to give the community a stunning fireworks display. This year the fireworks will be complemented by family-friendly festivals at both properties’ outdoor parking lots from 4-11 p.m., July 4, at the corner of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m., continuing a tradition of Station Casinos hosting the largest July Fourth fireworks shows in Southern Nevada. The “July 4th Fireworks Blast” will be a nine-minute spectacular show in the sky to honor the nation’s 242nd birthday. In addition to a shared fireworks show between Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho, Station Casinos is pleased to sponsor free to the public fireworks shows at Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort.

At the Texas Station-Fiesta Rancho block party, guests will have their pick of food, shopping and family-fun entertainment at both properties. Outside Fiesta Rancho, guests will be treated to live entertainment with the Latin Vida Reunion Band and DJ Leo, with live salsa demonstrations by Salsa Las Vegas Dancers. There will also be live wrestling from Lucha Libre Las Vegas and a wide assortment of food vendors, including Pancho’s Vegan Tacos, Gorditas El Fogon, Culichi Town, Mr. Papas & Raspados, La Flor de Michoacán, and barbecue from Smokin’ Sam’s.

On Texas Station’s lot, food vendors include Ms. B’s Snowballs & Snacks, Blazing Food Chariot, Getting Baked, Monti’s Smokehouse BBQ, The Corndog Company, Gorditas El Fogon, Grand Slam Custard, Snowie Paradice, La Flor de Michoacán and Greek Delights LV. There will be block party swag for sale, and Kids Quest will be in attendance, as well as Dorothy’s Toys, Elissa’s Animal Rides, Altitude Adjustment, P Nay Pride by Lisa Marie, Smile Care Professionals, Viking Tinkers, Chloe’s Fairy Cottage and Doodlebug Boutique. Live entertainment at Texas includes Emcee DJ Caffeine, a trick roper, mechanical bull, performances by the Tony Marques Band and line dance lessons.

At both properties, guests can also enjoy a Kids Fun Zone with bounce houses, a super slide, electronic animal rides, face painters and balloon artists.