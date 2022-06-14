Watch
Clark County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

Posted at 7:12 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 22:23:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is joining the CDC in sending out a warning urging all communities with a high level of COVID-19 infection return to wearing masks in public indoor spaces.

The district says the valley is seeing several variants of COVID-19 and all are highly contagious.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, a District Health Officer said, “As long as the virus is still circulating in our community, there is still the opportunity for surges in case counts and hospitalizations such as the one we are experiencing now."

