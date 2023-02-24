Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Clark County Coroner released cause of death for Las Vegas student who collapsed

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Jordan Tyler Brister
Posted at 1:29 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 16:29:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for a Las Vegas high school student who collapsed at school in early January.

Jordan Tyler Brister, who was a student at Amplus Academy, was found unresponsive in a restroom at school and taken to a local hospital, where he eventually died on Jan. 8, according to police reports. The Coroner identified his cause of death as Acute Bacterial Pneumonia, with a secondary infection of Trachitis. Additionally, Brister's death was impacted by a case of Ashthma with Mucus Plugging, according to the report.

A GoFundMe made in Brister's memory says that he was a senior and planned on joining the military after graduating high school.

HONOR WALK: Touching video shows Honor Walk for Jordan Tyler Brister ahead of organ donation

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH