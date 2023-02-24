Clark County Coroner released cause of death for Las Vegas student who collapsed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for a Las Vegas high school student who collapsed at school in early January.

Jordan Tyler Brister, who was a student at Amplus Academy, was found unresponsive in a restroom at school and taken to a local hospital, where he eventually died on Jan. 8, according to police reports. The Coroner identified his cause of death as Acute Bacterial Pneumonia, with a secondary infection of Trachitis. Additionally, Brister's death was impacted by a case of Ashthma with Mucus Plugging, according to the report.

A GoFundMe made in Brister's memory says that he was a senior and planned on joining the military after graduating high school.

