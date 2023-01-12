Loved ones came to honor walk dedicated to Amplus Academy student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center shared a video of an honor walk dedicated to Amplus Academy senior, Jordan Brister.

Brister died after experiencing a cardiac arrest at Amplus Academy in Spring Valley, according to a Facebook post from the school.

BREAKING STORY: Student dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Amplus Academy

"The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as to all of Jordan's family, friends and acquaintances," the post reads.

A GoFundMe made in memory of the student — identified as Jordan Tyler Brister — says he reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest "with no explanation why."

According to an Instagram post from Southern Hills Hospital, Brister was an organ donor and will "live on through those lives he'll save."

Before Brister's surgery, team Southern Hills and his loved ones said goodbye and paid respects with an honor walk.