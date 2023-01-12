Watch Now
Loved ones came to honor walk dedicated to Amplus Academy student

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center shared a video of an honor walk dedicated to Jordan Brister as he was also an organ donor.
Jordan Tyler Brister
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 20:10:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center shared a video of an honor walk dedicated to Amplus Academy senior, Jordan Brister.

Brister died after experiencing a cardiac arrest at Amplus Academy in Spring Valley, according to a Facebook post from the school.

"The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as to all of Jordan's family, friends and acquaintances," the post reads.

A GoFundMe made in memory of the student — identified as Jordan Tyler Brister — says he reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest "with no explanation why."

According to an Instagram post from Southern Hills Hospital, Brister was an organ donor and will "live on through those lives he'll save."

Before Brister's surgery, team Southern Hills and his loved ones said goodbye and paid respects with an honor walk.

