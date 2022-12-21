Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II to host toy & bike giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II will hold his Second Annual District D Toy & Bike Giveaway at the Pearson Community Center on Wednesday, December 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More than 200 children from ten District D primary schools will each receive a free bicycle and a variety of gifts, as well as the chance to meet the Grinch, Rudolph, and the Gingerbread Man, as well as enjoy sweet food and other activities.

More than 20 community partners, including Southwest Gas, the Las Vegas Raiders, Smith's, Help of Southern Nevada, Drai's Cares, HMS Host, and Anthem Medicaid, made the community gathering and Christmas giveaway possible.

The families invited to the District D Giveaway were chosen by their respective schools, and registration is now closed. Booker, Cahlan, Democracy Prep, Helen Toland, Lincoln, Matt Kelly, Martinez, McCall, Wendell P. Williams, and West Prep are among the schools receiving gifts.