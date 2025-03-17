Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones faces State Bar decision Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones is expected to learn whether he will keep his license to practice law on Monday, as a three-member panel of the State Bar of Nevada decides whether he is guilty of misconduct.

The State Bar is seeking to punish Jones, who deleted text messages from his personal cell phone that were relevant to a long-running, controversial housing development near Red Rock Canyon.

The Bar also has accused Jones of bribery, saying an offer to have environmental groups endorse then-Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak in exchange for a delay in voting on the development was improper.

The Bar panel heard testimony from witnesses over three days last week.

Jones's attorney, former Clark County District Court Judge Rob Bare, admitted Jones deleted the texts, but said the commissioner did so as a "political cleansing" after a final vote on the controversial development project.

The Bar contends, however, that Jones deleted the texts to conceal behind-the-scenes negotiations with Sisolak to postpone a vote on the project, in which developer Jim Rhodes and his company Gypsum Resources sought to build a subdivision of homes on Blue Diamond Hill, overlooking the Las Vegas Valley.

The project goes back decades and has been opposed by environmental groups from the start. Jones initially became involved by serving as the pro bono attorney for the group Save Red Rock.

In 2018, as Sisolak was running for governor, Jones sought to replace term-limited Commissioner Susan Brager on the seven-member board. That's when he told Sisolak that Save Red Rock and other groups would endorse Sisolak's gubernatorial campaign in exchange for a delay of a key vote affecting the Blue Diamond Hill development.

Sisolak and the commission ended up postponing the vote until early 2019 when Jones would be a member of the board. Jones opposed the project as a commissioner, and just hours after a key vote against the project in April 2019, he deleted texts related to Rhodes and the development from his phone.

Those texts were later sought by Gypsum in a lawsuit filed against Clark County. For his part, Jones said he had no specific memory of deleting the messages, and denies he got rid of them for any improper purpose.

A witness for Jones — longtime Las Vegas defense attorney Dominic Gentile — said Jones's offer to Sisolak was just politics and fully protected by the free speech guarantee of the First Amendment. The Bar, however, called it bribery, even if no money was offered, and argued that Jones could be disciplined by the Bar panel even if he was never convicted of the criminal offense.

Neither Jones nor Sisolak was ever investigated or charged in connection with the Blue Diamond Hill development case.

