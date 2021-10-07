Clark County Commission approves Station Casino property in Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new casino is coming to Las Vegas. After more than two decades, Station Casinos received approval from the Clark County Commission to build a property in Southwest Las Vegas.

The company unveiled plans for Durango, a resort set to be built off the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive.

Highlights of the resort include:

83,000 square feet of casino space offering the latest games and an open floorplan seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor socializing spaces

Hotel tower with over 200 beautiful guest rooms and suites

Four signature food and beverage outlets

Exciting food hall concept featuring fast-casual local favorite restaurants and eateries

State-of-the-art race and sportsbook

Serene resort pool space with private cabanas and event lawn

20,000 square feet of meeting and convention space

40 electric vehicle charging stations

“We thank the Clark County Commission for their support of the Durango project,” said Bob Finch, chief operating Officer of Station Casinos.

“For over 45 years, we have been the go-to local casino and entertainment destination in neighborhoods across the valley, and we are excited to share our vision for the next generation of Station Casinos properties with residents in the Southwest.”

Nate Abraham is the manager at Cheba Hut, a nearby business. He said the store took a hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic but this project could be exactly what’s needed to turn things around.

“It's definitely going to be an uprising business. I'm really excited about that,” Abraham said.

The downside, increased traffic in an already busy area.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot busier than it already is,” Abraham said.

The Culinary Union also expressed concern about the nearby Tanaka Elementary School. The union is urging its members to push the builders to move entrances away from the school.

The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2022.