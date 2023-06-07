Clark County Commission approves new hotel near Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new hotel could soon open down the road from Allegiant Stadium.

On Wednesday, Clark County Commissioners approved plans for Nuance Las Vegas, a 19-story boutique hotel that would be located on Quail Avenue and Polaris Avenue, which is just over a mile away.

Commissioners were originally scheduled to learn more during a meeting on June 21. However, developers said they brought this item before commissioners earlier after getting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration on the height of the building. They added it's been a long process getting the proposal in front of commissioners.

"It's not easy to develop on property that is already existing and already developed," said Bob Gronauer, who represented the developers. "We've been working on this for about a year and a half to two years with our client in getting the property and putting plans together."

The property is located on 2.1 acres and the hotel will have about 340 guest rooms and a spa. As for parking, developers said it will be "strictly valet."

"When dealing with these high-end, boutique hotels, they expect valet. It's like the Four Seasons," Gronauer said. "We believe most of the people that are going to be coming here will be using Ubers and other sorts of transportation. When you're this close to the stadium itself, you're not going to necessarily need automobile transportation to and from the site itself."

One of the conditions of the project would be to have detached sidewalks on either Quail or Polaris, which Commissioner Michael Naft would require removing the existing sidewalk on either street. That would be replaced with a 15-foot "pedestrian realm" and would require that space to be at least five-feet from the street.

Commissioners passed the proposal unanimously and the project is expected to break ground early next year.