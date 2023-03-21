Clark County Commission appoints Lorena Portillo as new Registrar of Voters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Registrar of Voters was appointed by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Lorena Portillo, who most recently served as assistant registrar, was unanimously appointed to the position.

Portillo, whose appointment is effective Monday, March 20, succeeds Joe Gloria in the position, who retired on Jan. 5. Gloria had been Registrar of Voters since June 2013 after having worked in the department for 18 years.

“I would like to thank the County Commissioners, the County manager, and senior management for their support,” Portillo said. “We have a great team at the Election Department and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue working together to better serve Clark County voters.”

Portillo has worked in the Clark County Election Department for more than 25 years, serving in multiple roles within the department.

“Lorena is well qualified, has extensive election experience, and is respected by her peers in the industry,” said Commissioner Ross Miller, a former Nevada Secretary of State who served on a County committee that conducted a recruitment for the position. “Lorena is well suited for this position and I’m glad to lend my support for her appointment.”