Clark County bathrooms to close overnight for safety, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials said park bathrooms will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily for health and safety reasons.

Officials said this closure is "not simply in response to homelessness," but rather intended to reduce incidents of vandalism, safety and security concerns.

"Public park bathrooms that are open during the overnight hours are not attended, and this provides an opportunity for various types of unwanted attention," the county said in a statement to KTNV.

The Clark County's Office of Public Safety says they are working with Clark County Social Services to connect unhoused individuals to services best to address their needs, as parks are "not a safe location for those unhoused to live."

The county says they are testing out the time frame for the bathrooms to close and reopen. Permanent signage will be placed once the testing period is over.

Officials said there is temporary signage currently placed saying that the bathrooms will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Cleaning of the restrooms is scheduled shortly after they reopen.

"It is important that Clark County parks are a safe location for our residents to enjoy the outdoors," officials said. "By closing these restrooms in the overnight hours, we are working to maintain the levels of safety our parks require."

Previously, we reported that the Clark County bathrooms closed during the spread of COVID-19, including the playground areas.