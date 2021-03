LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday, Clark County says it will announce an effort to determine what victims and families of the 1 October shooting would like to see in a permanent memorial.

The news conference will be shown on Clark County TV starting at 10:30 a.m.

The 1 October Committee along with a few commissioners will be leading the discussion.

The county invites the public to take a short survey about potential memorial plans, you can take the survey here.