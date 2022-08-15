Clark County announces completion of Ft. Apache improvement project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, County Commissioner Justin Jones announced the completion of improvements along Ft. Apache Road.

“This project added new bike lanes, sidewalks, streetlights, and travel lanes for vehicles in this heavily-used corridor in the southwest valley,” Commissioner Jones said. “We are working to make this area safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, and I look forward to the next phase, which will extend these improvements all the way to Blue Diamond Road.”

According to a news release, the project improved Ft. Apache from Warm Springs to Huntington Cove Parkway and also included work on storm drains, traffic signal upgrades and blasting of adjacent rock to make room for the wider road.

In 2021, the County finished similar improvements to Ft. Apache from Tropicana Avenue to Warm Springs Road. Work on the next phase, which will be from Huntington Cove to Blue Diamond Road, could begin in 2023.

These are among several projects coming to the area, including the opening of a new Southwest Ridge Park off of Grand Canyon Drive within the next few months. Also, construction may begin in the coming year on a new bicycle park at the intersection of Ft. Apache and Warm Springs.