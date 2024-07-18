Clark County activating cooling stations from July 19-21

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hotter temperatures are coming back to the valley.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to be between 110 to 115 degrees in the Las Vegas valley and Pahrump while Death Valley National Park can expect temperatures above 120 degrees.

Hot Tomorrow with Some Showers and Storms in Las Vegas

Because of the watch, Clark County officials are once again activating cooling stations.

They will be open from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

The cooling centers are open to people in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for respite from the heat, vulnerable populations, including those experiencing homelessness, as well as the elderly, families, and children.

You can see the full list of cooling stations, listed in both English and Spanish, below.

The NWS says heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

They have a few tips to keep you and your family safe.



Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in air-conditioned rooms

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates

