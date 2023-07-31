City of North Las Vegas to use AI-powered translation software during public meetings

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City of North Las Vegas leaders are turning to technology to reach their citizens in real-time.

On Monday, city officials announced they'll be using an AI-powered digital translation tool called Wordly during public meetings.

So how does it work? City officials said the app listens to what a speaker is saying and sends the translation to a participant's mobile device through text or audio. They add you won't have to download an app or use special equipment to use it.

"As one of the largest minority-majority cities in America, it is important for all members of our cultural diverse community to feel that their opinions are heard, regardless of what language they speak," said Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. "We are proud to be the first jurisdiction in Nevada to launch a real-time, AI-powered translation service to ensure that language barriers do not hinder participation in government. Our goal is to empower our constituents to attend City Council meetings and share their thoughts and ideas directly with our city officials."

According to the latest U.S. census, 42% of North Las Vegas residents identify as Hispanic.

City officials said they'll start with translating Spanish but there are opportunities to add more languages in the future.

In order to use the technology, people attending the meeting can scan a QR code located no the agenda and posted in council chambers. You then select Spanish from a drop-down menu. For those who would rather listen to the meeting instead of read the translation, city officials ask they you bring a headset.

Wordly's website states that over two million users already use this technology including companies like Bridgestone, Clorox, and United Way.