City of North Las Vegas approved $280,000 for local educators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)—The North Las Vegas mayor and City Council approved $280,000 in micro-grants for educators during a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The funds help student achievement, chronic absenteeism, teacher retention, and family engagement.

The grants, which ranged from $5,000 to $10,000, went to 40 educators from 19 schools in North Las Vegas.

"By investing in our educators, we are investing in our students and the future of North Las Vegas," said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. “As an educator, I know the difference these funds - when paired with the dedicated teachers and administrators who applied for them - can make in strengthening student outcomes and increasing family engagement. I’m excited to see their projects come to life.”

This is the City's third year awarding education micro-grants.