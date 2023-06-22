City of Las Vegas unanimously approves contract for new city manager

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council has approved an employment contract for the next city manager.

This news comes after manager Jorge Cervantes announced his retirement. Cervantes served as manager since November 15, 2020.

Officials unanimously approved the employment contract of Mike Janssen according to a press release sent Wednesday. Janssen has been with the city for more than 25 years and was selected June 7.

"[Janssen] joined the city of Las Vegas in 1997 as an engineering associate and has risen through the ranks holding various leadership positions in Public Works including engineering project manager, assistant city traffic engineer, transportation manager and Public Works director," the city said. "In November 2020 he was promoted to the Executive Director of Infrastructure where he oversaw a staff of 550 responsible for planning, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining all of the city’s public infrastructure."

The City of Las Vegas said he earned a master of public administration from UNLV.