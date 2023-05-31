City Manager Jorge Cervantes announces retirement after 36 years of public service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City Manager Jorge Cervantes has submitted his notice of retirement to the Mayor and the Las Vegas City Council, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

"After 36 years of public service, City Manager Jorge Cervantes submitted his notice of retirement to the mayor and #lvcouncil," the tweet reads. "His last day will be Sept. 1, 2023."

After 36 years of public service, City Manager Jorge Cervantes submitted his notice of retirement to the mayor and #lvcouncil.



His last day will be Sept. 1, 2023. pic.twitter.com/nOHNt7PdHW — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 31, 2023

The city's website says Cervantes came to Las Vegas in 1998 to serve as a project manager and was eventually promoted to assistant city traffic engineer in 1999. He also served as a director of Public Works in 2006 and as the appointed director of community development in 2014.

RELATED: Interview with Jorge Cervantes, the next city manager for Las Vegas

He was also one of the first in the state of Nevada to be registered as a professional traffic operations engineer, according to the city.

Cervantes assumed the role of city manager of Las Vegas on Nov. 15, 2020, after previously serving as the city's Chief of Operations and Development in the city's Parks and Recreation department.