City of Las Vegas to unveil homeless courtyard expansion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, leaders in the city of Las Vegas will be unveiling the first phase of a homeless courtyard expansion. The area is meant to help the valley's most vulnerable with housing and resources.

The new covered sleeping area will give the homeless access to restrooms, showers, meals, and counseling. It will continue to be a "low-barrier" navigation center, meaning that anyone can gain access to the facility.

The facility will allow for 800 guests at a time.

Later this year, the city will start work on phase two, which will include an administration building, pet kennel and parking lot.

The administration building will house laundry services, additional showers, office spaces for service providers and additional wrap-around services.

In 2021, more than 6,500 individuals accessed services at the Courtyard.

In 2020, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman defended a controversial homeless ordinance and touted the expansion project, saying it's meant to help people willing to help themselves.

The city passed a bill making it illegal to sit, sleep, or camp in public right of ways if a bed is open at a nearby homeless shelter.

At that time, the mayor called the bill's passage a small success, explaining that it was designed to direct homeless people to much-needed services all while addressing safety and sanitation issues in the city.