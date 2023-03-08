City of Las Vegas offering grants to improve security at valley businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is offering a new program to provide financial assistance to improve security at local businesses.

City officials said that includes adding fencing, security cameras, other security measures, or enhancing security measures already in place.

There are grants available between $2,500 to $10,000 that are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, there are certain stipulations.

The business has to be in operation since December 1, 2019, it must be located within the City of Las Vegas jurisdiction and qualified census tract and be zoned for commercial, industrial, or mixed-use operations.

Properties with multiple retail tenants will be limited to one grant per storefront.

Ineligible properties include places of worship, golf courses, country clubs, massage parlors, gambling, and liquor stores.

You can learn more about requirements and how to apply here.