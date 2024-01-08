City of Las Vegas offering free lead paint remediation for older homes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officials are checking older homes across the valley for lead.

On Monday, city officials announced they are offering lead-hazard assessments and remediation in older homes to "improve health and safety for residents with small children".

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3.6 million Americans face risks of lead poisoning from lead-based house paint every years. They add that even low levels of lead in the bloodstream can cause cognitive impairment in children that is irreversible.

The City of Las Vegas has been awarded a grant from the Office Of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, HUD, to "help develop cost-effective ways to reduce lead-based paint hazards".

To be eligible for the free program, homeowners and/or property owners must qualify to participate and be located in the City of Las Vegas limits. Requirements include:



Property was built prior to 1978

Household has a child under the age of six who lives at the home or frequently visits the home

Household meets Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines

To learn more about the program, you can call 702-229-7444, email shift@lasvegasnevada.gov, or register online.