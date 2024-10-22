City of Las Vegas letting you donate toys to get rid of parking tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can get rid of parking tickets and help a good cause at the same time.

For a limited time, City of Las Vegas officials are allowing qualifying parking tickets to be paid for by donating toys.

Those who received a non-public safety parking infraction in the City of Las Vegas between Oct. 1, 2024 and Nov. 15, 2024 are eligible.

Some of the qualifying citations include overtime meter, restricted time zone, abandoned vehicle, commercial vehicle/tour buses only, bus or taxi zone, loading/unloading zone, registration not displayed, parked after park hours, taking up two spaces, and a vehicle that has been parked for more than 72 hours.

Other citations may be eligible and you can call 702-229-4700 for more information.

You can bring new, unwrapped toys and/or games of equal or greater value of that fine to the Parking Services Office, which is located at 350 S. City Parkway within 30 days of your citation date. You must also provide a receipt for the toys.

Those with tickets may also purchase toys online and have them delivered to the Parking Services Office with their citation number in the notes section of the delivery.

According to city officials, family-friendly, multi-player games are preferred so that kids of all ages will be included. Children in the program range from six months old to 18 years old. These are some of the items that are being accepted:



Games like Candyland, Monopoly, Connect 4, Jenga, UNO, Operation, Sorry, etc.

Gift cards

Age-appropriate toys

Stocking stuffers

Toys that are donated through the program will be given to Chicanos Por La Causa, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless families get permanent housing.