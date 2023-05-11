City of Las Vegas letting drivers pay for parking tickets by donating school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is letting drivers pay for their traffic tickets by donating school supplies for a limited time.

The initiative is set to run from May 1 to June 16.

According to a press release, drivers who have a parking infraction during that time frame may satisfy their tickets by bringing new, unwrapped supplies or equal or greater value to the Parking Services Offices.

That's at 350 S. City Parkway, which is near Bonneville Avenue and Main Street in downtown Las Vegas.

However, the city adds this must be done within 30 days of receiving the citation and drivers must also bring a purchase receipt for the donation.

The city said donated supplies will be given to the Teachers Exchange, a nonprofit organization that is associated with the Public Education Foundation.

Some of the items being accepted include pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, index cards, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, card stock, copy paper, storage bins, rulers, scissors, pencil sharpeners, and Post-it notes.

This program has been in place since July of 2016.