City of Las Vegas, JetBlue vending machines providing free books for children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas and JetBlue are partnering up to install a set of vending machines that will provide books for free at several community centers.

It's part of JetBlue's "Soar With Reading" program. The airline launched the program in 2011 to help promote reading and the company installed the first book vending machines in Washington D.C. in 2015.

JetBlue has installed the first book vending machines in Las Vegas at the Doolittle Community Center, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and J Street, and the Mirabelli Community Center, which in on Hargrove Avenue near South Jones Boulevard.

City officials said books will be available for children up to 14 years old and will by the centers through August 6 while supplies last.