City of Las Vegas hosting first farmers' market at Historic Westside Urban Farm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is hosting the first farmers' market at the Historic Westside Urban Farm on Saturday, March 16.

The event will feature community vendors, including Obodo Collective and other local growers, who will have fresh food that can be purchased. That includes food from the Historic Westside Urban Farm.

City of Las Vegas

The farm includes two 40-foot shipping containers, which is where the food grows. The containers were installed at the park in December.

City of Las Vegas

According to city officials, the containers are climate-controlled and can operate year-round, providing about 320 square feet of growing space. They can grow lettuce, leafy greens, herbs, vining berries and vegetables, and rooted vegetables and flowers.

City of Las Vegas

The farmers' market is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will take place at James Gay III Park, which is located at 197 Harrison Ave.

According to city officials, this will be the first of four markets scheduled to be held at the park in 2024.