City of Las Vegas emphasizes priority for public safety with new Fremont substation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new substation located on Fremont Street is a dedicated place where visitors and locals in the district can go for assistance.

The substation includes officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, City of Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals and Fremont Street Experience security.

Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, Sherriff Kevin McMahill, Fremont Street Experience President & CEO Andrew Simon, Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear and City of Las Vegas Public Safety Chief Jason Potts officially opened the new substation.

"We continue to make public safety our top priority with the opening of the new joint police station," said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman.

We continue to make public safety our top priority with the opening of the new joint police station @FSELV with @LVMPD! pic.twitter.com/jnHL2k9yA6 — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 18, 2023

A ribbon-cutting event was held Tuesday evening at the substation at 420 Fremont St., suite 150.