City of Las Vegas celebrates the Day of the Dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is fast approaching, and the city of Las Vegas will host a celebration at Lorenzi Park and one in northwest Las Vegas at Pop Squires Park on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The annual festival at Lorenzi Park in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It offers live entertainment, artisan vendors, food, interactive children's activities, face paintings, special decor, and an exhibition of altars.

📍Location: 720 Twin Lakes Drive

The festival at Pop Squires Park runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., during which families can browse through local market vendors and enjoy a screening of Disney's animated film "Coco". Refreshments will be available for purchase.

📍Location: Corner of Nicklin Street and Garside Drive.

Local vendors are invited to apply to be event vendors here.