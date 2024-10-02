City of Henderson swears in newest Fire Chief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson swore in its newest Fire Chief during a special city council meeting Tuesday.

Scott Vivier is a 24-year veteran of the Henderson Fire Department. The department said he has made a significant impact through his leadership and innovative initiative.



He has spearheaded the development of the department's paramedic training programs and established the 'Emotional First Aid & Peer Support' class— which supports the mental well-being of emergency responders.

“Scott Vivier is a proven leader who takes great pride in the Henderson Fire Department. We are excited to have him in this role to enhance the department's services for our community,” said Henderson City Manager and CEO Richard Derrick.

Throughout Chief Vivier’s service, he has remained committed to enhancing the Henderson Fire Department and addressing the growing demands of the City.

“As a native of Henderson, I am deeply honored to be Chief of the Henderson Fire Department. This is not just a career for me, but a personal commitment to serve the community that has shaped me,” said Henderson Fire Chief Scott Vivier.

I look forward to continuing to support and work with the outstanding men and women of this department, who are the reason why we are the premier fire department in the country.

This is the 12th chief for the Henderson Fire Department. Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick selected Vivier as fire chief following the retirement of Chief Shawn White.