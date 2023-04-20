City of Henderson recognizes community members for National Volunteer Week

HENDERSON (KTNV) — It's National Volunteer Week and the City of Henderson is recognizing members of the community.

City officials said 2,288 people volunteered nearly 66,000 hours in 2022, which led to the city saving $1.7 million.

Volunteers worked with the police department to assist in writing 643 handicap parking citations, helping coordinate two Every 15 Minute reenactments, which warn students about the dangers of drunk driving, and Shop with a Cop events.

Animal Care and Control said volunteers helped 2,622 animals find a home as well as helped with enrichment activities, training, and shelter upkeep.

The Parks and Recreation department said volunteers helped coach and mentor more than 2,000 kids in youth sports, removed 2,000 pounds of trash during clean-up events, and served over 73,000 meals to senior citizens.

The fire department reported volunteers helped with citizen training sessions for their CPR, AED, and Emergency Bleeding Control programs.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have a community full of amazing residents who contribute so much to the quality of life in our city," Henderson City Manager and Chief Executive Officer Richard Derrick said. "Our volunteer program is a point of pride and the involvement from our residents is what helps make Henderson a place to call home."

You can learn more about current volunteer opportunities with the City of Henderson here.