City of Henderson, Inspirada officials break ground on Sentiero Park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Construction is officially underway on a seventh, and final, community park in the Inspirada neighborhood in Henderson.

It's called Sentiero Park and it's located, south of Via Inspirada, at 2716 Via Napoli.

"Inspirada's parks are an environmental asset to the community, designed to be a place of inclusion, catering to a wide range of age groups and interests. Our goal was to create a safe, welcoming, and accessible space where everyone can feel connected to nature and to each other," said Chris Szabo, Principal of ABLA, a landscape architecture firm based in Tempe, AZ. "Sentiero is an Italian word meaning path or trail. The park embodies this spirit of connectivity, with sidewalks and trails designed to lead individuals to programmed amenities as these areas provide opportunities for people to interact with one another."

ABLA designed the park while Gothic Landscape, Inc. and Inspirada Builders, LLC are working together to develop and build the park.

Sentiero Park is projected to cost $4.68 million and will be about five acres.

Amenities will include a lit basketball court, picnic ramadas, age-friendly playgrounds, shade structures, open play grass areas, restrooms, and a resident-only heated pool.

Inspirada, City of Henderson

Sentiero Park is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2025.

The other six parks that have opened in Inspirada include:

