City of Henderson hosting resource activities for Fair Housing Month

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is hosting resource activities in light of Fair Housing Month.

The city is partnering with the Silver State Fair Housing Council to "increase fair housing awareness and provide critical resources to residents."

Henderson Planning Commission Meeting | April 13, 4 p.m.

Silver State Fair Housing Council will provide an informational presentation on fair housing. This will be an opportunity to ask questions about fair housing issues and gain a greater awareness of fair housing resources available to residents.



City Hall Resource Table | April 18, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Silver State Fair Housing Council will host an informational resource table to educate residents about their housing rights and offer an opportunity to speak with trained staff, ask questions, and learn how to identify and report suspected discrimination. The resource table will be available on the first floor of City Hall. Informational materials will be available.



Proclamation at City Council Meeting | April 18, 4 p.m.

A proclamation by Henderson City Council during the April 18th City Council meeting to recognize the importance of Fair Housing Month. The Silver State Fair Housing Council and Henderson's Community Development and Services staff will be present to share information.

The information in this story was provided by the City of Henderson.