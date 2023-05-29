City of Henderson hires therapy dog for first responders

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Brooklyn is the newest hire by the City of Henderson. Her role as a full-time therapy dog is a rarity in southern Nevada.

The City announced that the 1-year-old Goldendoodle will serve as a therapy dog to first responders and public safety personnel across Henderson.

"We are proud to be one of the first public agencies in Southern Nevada to welcome a full-time therapy dog," the statement read.

According to the City, Englestad Foundation and 4E Kennels Healing Hearts chose and trained the pup for its future role in serving first responders.

