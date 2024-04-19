City of Henderson, Henderson Police Department open new forensic laboratory

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A new forensic laboratory is officially open in Henderson.

On Thursday, officials from the City of Henderson and the Henderson Police Department celebrated the ribbon-cutting for the new facility, which is over 20,000 square feet. It will feature the latest technology in three separate labs: a latent print lab, a toxicology lab, and a controlled substances lab.

There will also be office space, a conference/testimony room, evidence processing space, and vaults for evidence, narcotics, and guns.

Tanya Hiner, the Criminalistics Administrator for the City of Henderson, said this upgrade will help them continue to do their best work.

"We are an internationally-accredited laboratory. We do amazing work but the conditions that we were working in are less than desirable. This is an amazing facility that will allow us to increase our technological advancements and continue to do the great work on a larger capacity," Hiner said. "Our current conditions, it's very small. Sometimes, people actually have to get up from their desk in order for other people to walk by to do vital, operational testing in the laboratory. That disruption is time. That's time away from the bench and time away from testing evidence that's needed in these cases."

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said the new facility will not only help Henderson but the entire valley.

"Our evidence processing and our forensic laboratory actually does work valley-wide, not just for Henderson, but also for Metro and North Las Vegas. We needed the space to do it correctly and process it in a timely manner so we can meet the needs of our community," Romero said. "We have very good organization and communication with our fellow agencies and we work together very well. It's a very good relationship."

The building and site were also designed to accommodate future expansions to the east and west, if needed.