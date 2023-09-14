City of Henderson deploying ScanCars to address street conditions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson city officials want a better idea of the conditions of their streets, and quickly. So, a contract was drawn up with StreetScan to get estimates in one-sixth the time of a regular assessment.

According to a city spokesperson, the City of Henderson's contract will get ScanCars on the streets this fall. The cars use 360-degree, HD cameras to make a baseline assessment on street conditions.

While a manual assessment would take up to a year, officials say the ScanCars will be able to collect data from the roads within 6-8 weeks and provide the City with a report on maintenance priorities around town.

“It’s crucial for Henderson to know which streets need work, and our partnership with StreetScan will make the process more efficient and cost-effective,” said Public Works Director Lance Olson. “We make data-driven decisions, and we expect this to be a major asset to our department and our community.”

The Henderson Department of Communications statement assures residents that personal data will not be collected and that the ScanCars will not be surveying private communities or major roads like St. Rose Parkway.

The City has more information here.