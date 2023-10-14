Cirque du Soleil founder shines light on Nevada Donor Network with Strip parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Strip looked a little more colorful than normal on Friday morning thanks to the founder of Cirque du Soleil.

That's because Guy Lalibertè's Frooogs Camp led a parade down the Strip with more than 30 colorful, custom recreational vehicles, trucks and trailers. It was all to raise awareness for the Nevada Donor Network and organ donation.

"It's a pleasure to put our colorful Frooogs Camp RVs on display in honor of Nevada Donor Network and their vital work in the community," Laliberté said. "Happiness and playfulness are synonymous with this new hospitality venture so we wish to bring smiles, color and a renewed sense of hope to the world."

He added the thought of living on through others is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.

"Being able to [have a piece of you] survive your own life and give an organ to extend your spirit, I find that amazingly inspiring."

Steven Peralta, the president of the Nevada Donor Network Foundation, said they're grateful for the collaboration.

"One registered organ donor can save and heal up to 75 lives. That one decision, it's magical," Peralta said. "It's one of the greatest forms of humanity and that's what Guy has created throughout his entire career. It's about bringing inspiration and hope. We're fortunate to have that light shine on our charity."

Peralta said about 10,000 people register to become an organ donor every month. If you'd like to learn more about you can become an organ donor, click here.