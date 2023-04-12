Cirque du Soleil announces new show is coming to Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cirque du Soleil is heading west.

On Tuesday, the company announed they're teaming up with the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel to create a new multi-year resident show that's exclusive to Hawaii.

The company said the show will fuse world-renowned acrobatics and innovation with the natural beauty and unique culture of the islands. That includes hiring a native Hawaiian to be the creative cultural producer to assist in creating the show's storyline along with other prominent Hawaiian artists musicians and dancers.

"We look forward to having a new home in Hawaii and drawing on the rich culture of the islands as inspiration for the show," said Eric Grilly, the Cirque du Soleil president of resident and affiliate shows.

The hotel said a 20,000-square-foot showroom is being transformed at the hotel and necessary permits are being filed for renovation work.

"This collaboration with Cirque was years in the making and perfectly aligns with Outrigger's brand elevation strategy, which includes a promise to provide authentic live music and signature experiences in renowned beach locations," said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group.

The show is anticipated to open in December 2024.