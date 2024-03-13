Watch Now
Circle K locations in Nevada, Arizona offer 40-cent discount on gas on Thursday

Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 13, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in Nevada and Arizona could get cheaper gas this week thanks to Circle K.

The convenience store announced they are hosting "Fuel Day Pop-Ups" on Thursday, March 14.

"We are always looking for ways to make our customer's day a bit easier and feel lucky to be able to celebrate our customers with Fuel Pop-Ups," said Morten Jensen, Circle K VP of Regional Operations, Grand Canyon Business Unit. "We are grateful for all of our loyal customers and are glad to offer a chance to save some green."

According to Circle K, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 14, guests can get 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.

Customers can also sign-up for Circle K's free membership reward program and by joining, members can save an additional 25 cents per gallon on their first five fill-ups and receive five free dispensed beverages.

You can find participating locations across the valley using Circle K's store locator here.

