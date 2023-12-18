Circa Sports set to open new sportsbook at Silverton Casino Lodge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circa Sports is expanding once again. On Monday, company officials announced they're getting ready to open a newly-renovated sportsbook at the Silverton Casino Lodge.

"As a Vegas-born venture, Circa Sports is thrilled to be working with a beloved local property like Silverton to launch our first southwest Las Vegas book," said Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens. "Silverton has been an excellent partner in bringing this life and we look forward to introducing an easily accessible and visually stunning sports betting option to a new part of the city."

According to a press release, the new sportsbook will be 1,600 square feet and will be located next to Silverton's parking garage. It's also set to include:



Three betting windows

Three self-serving betting kiosks, odds boards and betting sheet racks

12 lounge chairs

Six four-person tables

Four six-person booths

22 bar top games

Circa Sports officials said while they will assume Silverton's sports betting operations through a temporary book starting on Jan. 1. That's so the sportsbook can close for renovations. The temporary book will be next to Shady Grove Bar and Lounge, with two betting windows, two self-serving betting kiosks, and four TV screens displaying the odds.

According to Circa Sports, this will be their fifth satellite book in Southern Nevada. The newest sportsbook is scheduled to make its debut in March 2024.