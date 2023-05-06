Cinco De Mayo in Las Vegas: Residents, businesses thrive during holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cinco De Mayo means a lot to Las Vegas residents with ties to Mexico.

In addition to bringing communities together across the valley, local businesses get a much needed boost during the holiday.

From the mariachi to the assortment of aguas frescas and delicious foods...it is just some of the many traditions residents like Alma Gonzalez love to enjoy on Cinco De Mayo

"Being proud to be able to celebrate here in the united states which is my other home." Gonzalez says this holiday gives our Latino community in Las Vegas the chance to embrace and honor their roots.

The holiday also has a positive impact on many businesses across the valley, like La Casa De Don Juan in the Arts District.

"It does increase at least 50% of our regular business that we have here," says General Manager Jesus Salas.

Salsas says this day goes beyond the increase in sales of margaritas and enchiladas. It's a chance for the Mexican culture in the valley to be recognized.

"This makes us feel very proud of our traditions we try not to forget where we come from," Salsas continued. "It just makes me happy that we are being recognized."