Cinco de Mayo celebrations kick-off at Cashman Field for Lights FC home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Headlocks and knee knocks are just a couple of moves fans will see at the Lights FC Cinco de Mayo match at Cashman Field Friday night. The game against Charleston will feature a pre-game and halftime show of Luchador Wrestling by Big Valley Wrestling.

Lucha Libre is translated to “free fight” or “free wrestling.” The Mexican entertainment sport originated a year after the Battle of Puebla of 1862 of the French-Mexican war. Cinco de Mayo marks the date in which 2,000 Mexican troops defeated 6,000 French soldiers in the state of Puebla. The Cinco de Mayo celebration began in California in 1863 when many Mexicans from Puebla moved to the United States. The U.S. Congress declared it a national holiday in 2005.

Along with the food, drinks, music and dance, Cinco de Mayo is widely celebrated to honor the Mexican-American culture.

On Friday, Cashman Field opens its gates at 6:30 p.m. The Lights FC will feature Luchador Wrestling and special concession items including tacos, tequila drinks and Estella Jalisco Mexican beer. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Lights FC kicks off another game at 3 p.m. at Cashman Field to play San Antonio for “Family Day.”

Tickets start at $20 and they are available on the Lights FC website.