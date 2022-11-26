Christmas tree prices high heading into holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ray Cordova, a 73 year old traveling minister, runs a Christmas tree lot, Mr. Christmas tree sales, in northwest Las Vegas, and has sold Christmas trees for the last four decades to fund his travels across the West providing addiction recovery services on Tribal Lands.

He said a hike in prices predicted by the Real Christmas Tree Board in August has been cutting into his profits as tree sales get underway.

Tree prices, he said, haven't been the only thing cutting into his operations.

"The cost of business has gone up," he said. "Last year I paid $900 to rent a fence. This year it's $1,600. Everything has gone up, stands, metal."

The man of faith said he believes God will allow him to continue his ministerial work, but it has been getting hard.

"Sometimes its," Cordova paused, "you're apprehensive about doing it."

Across town at Gilcrease Orchard, customers flocking to find the perfect fir knew prices would be different than years passed.

"I would expect the price is higher. That's the way it is," said Barbara Phillips.

Shopper Michael Matta said dropping the cash was worth it to support a local small business and get the perfect tree for his daughter Chloe.

Chloe picked the tree because she believed "100" presents could fit underneath it.

"I expected a different price, but I like to support local businesses," Matta said. "I'm a small business owner and we've been coming here for years to get our trees."

Gilcrease Orchard Director Mark Ruben said demand for the trees definitely hasn't fallen with the supply.

He said the 300 he ordered have been flying off the lot.

"We're down to about 60 trees," Ruben said, "so we have very few trees left compared to what we've had in the past. So, we're selling them a lot faster now."