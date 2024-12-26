Christmas Day fire on Maryland Parkway displaces one person

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Christmas Day, the Clark County Fire Department received a call about a fire at 5400 Maryland Parkway at a two-story apartment complex at around 5:40 p.m.

The fire was contained to the original unit and stopped at 4:40 p.m. There was smoke damage to units.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and one person has been displaced as a result of the fire.

One person was also treated for minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.

The damage of the fire is estimated to be around $100,000.