Christmas cheer alive in July: Local restaurant collecting supplies for foster children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It may be July, but the Christmas spirit is alive at Togo's Sandwiches on Rainbow Boulevard. The local restaurant is celebrating "Christmas in July" by collecting supplies for children in foster homes.

“We’re doing a supply drive for Foster Kinship,” said owner Makea Macaluso. “We are collecting hygiene items, diapers, wipes, toys, socks, books—anything for kids. We are also offering 20% off for the rest of the month if you bring in hygiene items or toys.”

Supporting foster children in the valley is a cause close to Macaluso's heart.

“Growing up in the foster system, I was raised by my grandmother, so I know firsthand what it's like to not be with your parents,” she said.

In addition to the supply drive, Macaluso is also collecting shoes for the nonprofit Common Tree.

Togo's will be offering the 20% discount through the end of the month.

