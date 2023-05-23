Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Chipotle running BOGO deal to hockey jersey-wearing customers Tuesday

Chipotle runs BOGO deal with NHL
Hand-out/Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
Chipotle runs BOGO deal with NHL
Chipotle runs BOGO deal with NHL
Posted at 8:45 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 23:45:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chipotle is getting in on the Stanley Cup finals fun with a discount to customers who wear a jersey to their restaurants on Tuesday.

On May 23, customers who show up after 3 p.m. wearing a hockey jersey will get a buy-one-get-one free deal on their entrees.

VGK: The Knights win against the Dallas Stars, inching closer to Stanley Cup

"Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle.

Chipotle is in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) as their official Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant, according to the restaurant's website.

Chipotle representatives say the promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH