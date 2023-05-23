Chipotle running BOGO deal to hockey jersey-wearing customers Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chipotle is getting in on the Stanley Cup finals fun with a discount to customers who wear a jersey to their restaurants on Tuesday.

On May 23, customers who show up after 3 p.m. wearing a hockey jersey will get a buy-one-get-one free deal on their entrees.

"Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle.

Chipotle is in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) as their official Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant, according to the restaurant's website.

Chipotle representatives say the promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability.