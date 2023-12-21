Chipotle opening new locations in Pahrump, Enterprise

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The doors are about to open for two new Chipotle locations in Southern Nevada.

According to restaurant officials, they will be located in Pahrump and Enterprise. The Pahrump location will be at 540 South Highway 160 and the Enterprise location will be at 4332 West Cactus Avenue.

Both restaurants will open on Friday, Dec. 22 and feature Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lanes.

Chipotle officials. said both locations are also hiring and on average, their restaurants employ about 25 people.

You can learn more on how to apply here.